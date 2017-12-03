A Trump Christmas Carol: Flynn, Clinton and Putin Visit an Embattled Trump on 'SNL'

"Saturday Night Live" skewered the recent charges and guilty plea of Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his ties to Russia over the weekend, plunging the Trump administration deeper into scandal.

Mike Day's Flynn, AKA the "Ghost witness flipped visited Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump in the oval office. "Mr. President, I came to warn you, it's time to come clean for the good of the country," he explained. "There's a lot of people from your past that could come back to haunt you. Tonight, you will be visited by three of them."

skip - 1

“I’m Michael Flynn, the Ghost of Witness Flipped!” #SNL pic.twitter.com/qzfXTzh4b2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2017

Billy Bush (Alex Moffat) and Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) also came to visit Trump and deliver their Christmas messages before Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton came to deliver a final message for the embattled president.

skip - 2

Merry Christmas from the third ghost to visit President Trump - Hillary Rodham Clinton! #SNL pic.twitter.com/aDWzpqTqQY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 3, 2017

"You, Donald, have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all — sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise," she said. "You have no idea how long I've wanted to say this — lock him up!"

