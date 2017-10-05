Las Vegas Gunman Stephen Paddock Reportedly Booked Rooms Overlooking Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed at least 59 people when he unleashed a shower of bullets onto an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, booked hotel rooms facing Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival in August, USA TODAY reported on Thursday.

The 64-year-old pennsionaire had reserved one room at the Bllackstone Hotel from August 1, two days before the festival's opening, and a second room from August 3, according to TMZ. Both rooms had a checkout date of August 6, the final day of the music festival, which was attended by former U.S. President Barack Obama's daughter, Malia.

A law enforcement official told USA TODAY that it remained unclear whether Paddock had ever checked into either of the rooms or whether he had visited Chicago at all during Lollapalooza, which took place at nearby Grant Park.

NBC News Boston reported that multiple senior law enforcement official said that Paddock had also "researched possible locations in Boston."

Paddock is believed to have checked into a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas four days before carrying out the shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history.

Ten rifles were found in his room, which he might have shared with Marilou Danley, a 62-year-old woman who was his live-in girlfriend and who was in the Philippines at the time of the massacre.

After carrying out the attack from his 32nd floor balcony, Paddock, who was described by his brother as a multimillionaire, shot himself before security forces were able to apprehend him.

Paddock's motive for carrying out the massacre remains unclear. He is, however, said to have had a penchant for firearms, as well as high-limit video poker and real estate deals. He seemed to live a comfortable life in a Nevada retirement community and, according to security officials, did not have the characteristics of a typical mass murderer.