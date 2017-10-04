Police Release Body Cam Footage From First Minutes of Las Vegas Shooting

The sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department placed body cams on the first officers sent to the scene of the lethal mass shooting in Las Vegas at the beginning of the week, and the result is a dramatic video in which officers can be heard amid gunshots.

The video also shows the initial aftermath of the shooting that left 58 people dead as the officers struggle to find the origin of the live rounds being fired.

>> Inexplicable Las Vegas shooting highlights right-wing addiction to Islamic terror | Analysis <<

A total of 47 guns were seized from the Las Vegas shooter, according to officials with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"47 firearms have been recovered from 3 different locations," said Jill Snyder from the bureau during a press conference in San Francisco.

She also confirmed that 12 of the guns found in Stephen Paddock's hotel room had so-called bump fire stocks that allowed them to be fired like automatic weapons.

Law enforcement officials were puzzled on Tuesday over what motivated Paddock, a retiree with no criminal record, to assemble an arsenal in a high-rise Las Vegas hotel and rain gunfire onto an outdoor concert for nine minutes, killing at least 58 people.

A map of the scene of the attack. Haaretz Infographics

Paddock ended Sunday night's shooting spree, the deadliest in modern U.S. history, by killing himself. He left no clear clues as to why he staged the attack on a crowd of 20,000 from a 32nd-floor window of the Mandalay Bay hotel. More than 500 people were injured, some trampled.

Paddock fired on the crowd for nine minutes, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Tuesday, adding that investigators have identified all but three of the victims.

Federal, state and local investigators have found no evidence that Paddock, 64, had even incidental contacts with foreign or domestic extremist groups, and reviews of his history show no underlying pattern of lawbreaking or hate speech, a senior U.S. homeland security official said on Tuesday.

"We cannot even rule out mental illness or some form of brain damage, although there's no evidence of that, either," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the probe.

Paddock had set up multiple cameras around the hotel room from which he launched his attack, Lombardo said.

Lombardo said investigators wanted to talk with Paddock's girlfriend and live-in companion, Marilou Danley, who he said is in the Philippines, but has since arrived in the U.S.

The closest Paddock appeared to have ever come to a brush with the law was a traffic infraction, authorities said.