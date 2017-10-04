Russian-linked Facebook Ads Targeted Wisconsin, Michigan During Election, CNN Reports

Russia-linked Facebook ads during last year's U.S. presidential election mainly focused on the states of Michigan and Wisconsin, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The ads targeted key demographic groups and used divisive messages including promoting anti-Muslim sentiment, the report said, citing sources.

Wisconsin and Michigan were among the handful of battleground states that helped Trump win the presidency over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump carried Wisconsin by 22,748 votes and Michigan by 10,700 votes.

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump, then the 2016 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Janesville, Wisconsin, U.S., on Tuesday, March 29, 2016. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

>> Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur post fails to atone for Facebook's sin | Analysis <<



About 10 million people in the United States saw politically divisive ads on Facebook which were purchased in Russia in the months before and after the U.S. election, Facebook said on Monday as social media companies face calls for increased regulation and more transparency to open up the opaque world of online political ads.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees are investigating possible links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. Russia denies meddling in the election.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

A representative from Facebook could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.