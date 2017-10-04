Trump Tells 'Friends on Wall Street': 'You Can Wave Goodbye' to Money Lent to Puerto Rico
In wake of Hurricane Maria's devastation, Trump says 'we're going to have to wipe out' the ravaged island's debt
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday while on a trip to Puerto Rico to observe hurricane recovery efforts that the island's massive debt will have to be wiped out.
"They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we're going to have to wipe that out. You're going to say goodbye to that, I don't know if it's Goldman Sachs but whoever it is you can wave goodbye to that," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
>> Trump's Nasty Tweets on Puerto Rico Highlight Masochistic Side of His Narcissistic Personality / Analysis >>
Puerto Rico, which earlier this year filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. municipal history, is struggling to regain economic stability in the face of a $72 billion debt load and near-insolvent public health and pension systems.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now