Breitbart, Ann Coulter Blast Trump for Continuing Obama Deal to Resettle Refugees via Australia

This Sunday, Breitbart, the publication run by former Trump adminitration chief strategist Steve Bannon, ran a "news report" which slammed President Trump for continuing an Obama-era deal for the U.S. to resettler Middle Eastern refugees held in Australia.

"The president has now broken two long-promised campaign pledges: Throwing out deals that don’t benefit Americans and stopping the flow of foreign refugees won’t benefit Americans and stopping the flow of foreign refugees," wrote John Binder in Breitbart.

Ann Coulter, who has been critical of Trump's lack of follow through on his hardline immigration promises, joined in Breitbart's anger, Facetiously joking on Twitter, "This never would have happened if Trump had been elected!!!"

This never would have happened if Trump had been elected!!! - https://t.co/uINUmOdZXQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 2, 2017

Breitart and Coulter were incised by reports a second group of about 30 refugees held in Australian-run detention centres on South Pacific islands will leave soon for resettlement in the United States under a controversial refugee swap deal.

The first group of 22, including men from Bangladesh, Sudan and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, left one of the camps on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea on Sunday. They were due to board a plane from Port Moresby to Manila later on Tuesday on their way to the United States.

Australia agreed on a deal with former U.S. President Barack Obama late last year under which up to 1,250 refugees held in the Australian camps will be offered residency.

In return, Australia agreed to resettle several dozen Central American refugees. Those refugeeswere expected to arrive in Australia within weeks.

Trump has described the deal as "dumb" but begrudgingly said he will honour it.

Concerns persist, however, that many of the refugees in the Australian-run camps will not be offered U.S. resettlement, with the Trump administration vowing that only those who satisfy "extreme vetting" will be approved.

Nearly 2,000 men, women and children are held on Manus island and Nauru, where most of them have been awarded refugee status.

Despite their refugee status, many of those on Nauru and Manus island have been held for four years in conditions widely criticised by the United Nations and human rights groups.

Under Canberra's hardline immigration policy, asylum-seekers intercepted at sea trying to reachAustralia are sent for processing on Manus island and Nauru and are told they will never be settled in Australia.