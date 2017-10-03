Trump: 'We'll Be Talking About Gun Laws as Times Goes By'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the gunman in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas was "a very, very sick individual" but declined to call it domestic terrorism and said gun laws would be discussed later.

"We'll be talking about gun laws as times goes by," Trump told reporters at the White House. Asked if the shooting was an act of domestic terrorism, he added: "He was a sick man, a demented man. Lot of problems, I guess, and we're looking into him very, very seriously."

The White House said on Monday it was premature to discuss policies on gun control less than a day after a gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 525 at a Las Vegas country music festival.

"Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news briefing.

"It would be premature for us to discuss policy when we don't fully know all the facts or what took place last night."