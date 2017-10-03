Colbert Skips the Jokes, Speaks Straight to Trump After Las Vegas Shooting

CBS' Stephen Colbert skipped the jokes while opening "The Late Show" Monday night and spoke directly to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left 59 dead and over 500 injured.

"President Trump, you said you wanted to be a transformative president who doesn't care about the way things have always been done in Washington D.C. This is your chance to prove it," the host said.

"I mean this sincerely, you do not owe the Republicans anything. You know the Republicans tried to stop you from being president. Well, screw 'em. You want to make America great again? Do something the last two presidents haven't been able to do. Pass any kind of common sense gun control legislation that the vast majority of Americans want."

