Las Vegas Shooting: Police Radio Details Frantic First Response

Released audio recordings from the Las Vegas police scanner highlight the chaotic initial moments after Stephen Paddock opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casio's 32nd floor at a nearby country music festival, killing 59 and wounding more than 500 people.

"We got shots fired... sounds like an automatic firearm," one officer called in, yelling "it's coming from upstairs in the Mandalay Bay. Upstairs Mandalay Bay, halfway up, I see the shots coming."

A second officer called in to report multiple casualties before the first officer repeated "we have an active shooter, we have an active shooter inside the fairgrounds."

A third officer called to report "many people down, stage left." A fourth officer then told dispatch he was going to "form a strike team, Mandalay Bay and the Boulevard. I need five officers on me."

A fifth officer, leading the SWAT team, detailed how he was planting explosives on Paddock's hotel room, calmly telling dispatch to relay instructions to nearby police officers. "Set on the suspect's door, I need everybody in that hallway to be aware of it and get back. We need to pop this and see if we can get an inside response from this guy. To see if he's in here or if he has actually moved out somewhere else."

"Breach, breach, breach," the officer said before blasting off the hotel room door. "We have one suspect down," he told dispatch upon entering.

Paddock, 64, left no immediate hint of his motive for the arsenal of high-powered weaponry he amassed, including 34 guns, or the carnage he inflicted on a crowd of 22,000 attending an outdoor country music festival.

Paddock was not known to have served in the military, or to have suffered from a history of mental illness or to have registered any inkling of social disaffection, political discontent or radical views on social media.

