Jimmy Kimmel's Emotional Plea for Gun Control After Mass Shooting in His Hometown of Las Vegas

"Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy. This time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my hometown," said Jimmy Kimmel on his late night comedy show following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and left over 500 injured.

Kimmel, a Las Vegas native, who became active in the debate surrounding the now failed repeal of Obamacare, was clearly emotional and choked up several times while discussing the now deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

"We have children without parents and fathers without sons, mothers without daughters," he said. "It's the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up."

"When someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls. We take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn't happen again," Kimmel said. "But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans then there's nothing we can do about that [because] the second amendment, I guess. Our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s is the argument, I assume."

skip - Jimmy Kimmel on Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Jimmy Kimmel on Mass Shooting in Las Vegas ABC