Legendary U.S. Rocker Tom Petty Dies at 66
Singer Tom Petty has reportedly been found unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home
U.S Rocker Tom Petty has been reported dead at age 66.
Singer Tom Petty was found unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home, celebrity news website TMZ.com reported on Monday. CBS News also reported of Petty's death. Representatives for the singer did not return calls for confirmation.
TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying Petty had been rushed to a southern California hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu on Sunday.
The website said the singer, 66, was put on life support and that a decision was made later to remove the support.
Petty, 66, the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performed three shows in Los Angeles in September with the band.
