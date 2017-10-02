White House on Las Vegas Shooting: Discussing Gun Control Is 'Premature'
At least 58 were killed and 515 wounded in the most recent and deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
The White House said on Monday it was premature to discuss policies on gun control less than a day after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas country music festival.
"Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news briefing.
"It would be premature for us to discuss policy when we don't fully know all the facts or what took place last night."
At least 58 were killed and 515 wounded on Monday when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
In June 2016, forty-nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Responding to Monday's attack in Las Vegas, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the media from the White House Monday morning, deeming the attack "an act of pure evil." He ordered the national flag to be flown at half-staff and said that he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.
