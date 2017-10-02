World Reacts With Shock to Deadliest U.S. Mass Shooting

Reaction to the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival poured in from the United States and abroad on Monday after at least 58 people were killed and more than 400 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

U.S. President Donald Trump

"Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering."

Vladimir Putin, Russian president

"This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty."

Barack Obama, former U.S. president

"Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."

Mike Pence, U.S. vice president

"To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love. The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery."

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell

"Keeping #LasVegas in our thoughts this morning after the horrific news."

Hillary Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate

"Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

Bill Clinton, former U.S. president

"Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister

"On this terrible day, the people of Israel stand shoulder to shoulder with the American people. Our hearts are with the families of the victims and we wish full recovery to the wounded." President Reuven Rivlin sent a letter to Trump to express the condolences of the Israeli people. He wrote, "We stand with you as you mourn the terrible loss of life and injury following this senseless attack on people who had merely gathered together to listen to music."

Reuven Rivlin, Israeli president

"All Israel joins me in sending deepest sympathy to @POTUS, #LasVegas & all the USA. We stand with you as you mourn the terrible loss of life"

Angela Merkel, German chancellor

"I was shocked by the news from Las Vegas. Our sympathy and condolences go to the relatives and families of the victims."

Pope Francis

"Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy."

Theresa May, British prime minister

"The UK's thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas."

Boris Johnson, British foreign secretary

"I am horrified by the awful attack at a music festival in Las Vegas this morning. The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

"The loss of life in Las Vegas is profoundly horrifying. Innocent people went out for an evening of fun and walked into a nightmare that defies our ability to understand or express sorrow in words. Our hearts are heavy today — and our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack, their loved ones, Mayor Goodman, and all of our friends in that great city. My prayer is that they find healing, recovery, and strength in this moment of indescribable pain."

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

"Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW."

Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president

"I condemn in the strongest terms possible today's terror attack in Las Vegas. I sincerely hope that such attacks won't happen in the future. On behalf of the Turkish people, I offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and all Americans."