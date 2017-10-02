Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness for Facebook Being Used to Divide People

Apology comes as Facebook and other technology companies are under increased scrutiny amid a U.S. investigation into potential Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election

comments Print Subscribe now
This file photo taken on July 13, 2017 shows Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., attending the fourth day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho
This file photo taken on July 13, 2017 shows Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., attending the fourth day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Su AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Drew Angerer

Facebook Inc founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asked for forgiveness for ways his work was used to divide people in a Facebook posting marking the end of Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday of atonement on Saturday.

"For the ways my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better," Zuckerberg said in the post.

He did not refer to specific issues in the message, which comes as Facebook and other technology companies are under increased scrutiny amid a U.S. investigation into potential Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election campaign.

Facebook said on Sept. 6 it had found that an operation likely based in Russia spent $100,000 on thousands of U.S. ads promoting divisive social and political messages in a two-year-period through May.

Facebook, the dominant social media network, said 3,000 ads and 470 "inauthentic" accounts and pages spread polarizing views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights.

Facebook has launched an overhaul of how it handles paid political advertisements, after U.S. lawmakers threatened to regulate the world's largest social network over secretive ads that run during election campaigns.

Probes being conducted by several congressional committees along with the Department of Justice, have clouded U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure since he took office in January and have threatened his agenda, which has yet to secure a major legislative victory. 

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral