ISIS Claims Las Vegas Mass Shooting That Killed at Least 50

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting, in which at least 50 were killed and 400 wounded on Monday when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas music festival.

This was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition," the group's news agency Amaq said in reference to the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group in the Middle East.

skip - Las Vegas shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock

PIC of Vegas shooter from Mandalay Bay mass shooting. Via @NBCNews @WESH pic.twitter.com/DPlKjUFp6t — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) October 2, 2017

Two senior U.S. officials said that at this time, there is no evidence that the Las Vegas shooter was connected to any international militant group.

ISIS often claims attacks by individuals inspired by its message but with no known links to the group.

A map of the scene of the attack. Haaretz Infographics

skip - shooting

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

>> Las Vegas shooting won’t change America’s demented love for weapons of mass killing | Analysis

Las Vegas authorities were reportedly already on high alert before the massacre on the Vegas Strip Sunday night after ISIS released a propaganda video earlier this year showing footage of the site. According to Newsweek, "The 44-minute-long video released in May showed footage of the Las Vegas strip from 2015, calling on its supporters to conduct attacks with knives and vehicles."

Las Vegas shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, converted to Islam months ago, said the Islamic State's Amaq news agency.

Police confirmed that Paddock killed himself before police could apprehend him.

A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.