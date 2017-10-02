In Shadow of Las Vegas Shooting, Members of U.S. Congress Call for Action on Gun Control

A number of senators and members of Congress wasted no time calling for action on gun control, responding to Monday's shooting in Las Vegas that left over 50 dead and 400 wounded. While most politicians published anemic responses sending "prayers and love" to victims of Monday's shooting in Las Vegas, others called for laws that limit access to machine guns and assault rifles for people like the Nevada shooter.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy released a statement on calling on Congress to "get off its ass and do something." Murphy represents Connecticut, a state struck by tragedy five years ago, when a local resident shot and killed 20 young children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

It is "infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public responses to this epidemic," Murphy continued, "the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference."

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren offered a similar message. "Thoughts and prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms and dads will bury kids this week, and more sons and daughters will grow up without parents," the Massachusetts senator said.

"Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it now," she added.

skip - Warren's response

Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey wrote, "We are not powerless against such evil. We must take common sense, widely supported, steps to reduce such violence, agony and grievous loss."

"It is not enough to ask how could someone do this. We must also ask ourselves how can I prevent something like this from happening again," said Booker.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York tweeted, "This senseless violence must end—thoughts and prayers are simply not enough. We must act to prevent this from happening again."

skip - Gillibrand's response

This senseless violence must end—thoughts and prayers are simply not enough. We must act to prevent this from happening again. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 2, 2017

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting later on Monday, but offered no proof.