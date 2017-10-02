Las Vegas Shooting: What We Know About Gunman Stephen Paddock

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 when he unleashed a shower of bullets from a hotel room balcony on a music festival in Las Vegas on Monday, is not connected to any militant group and likely acted alone, Clark County Sherrif Joseph Lombardo told reporters on Monday.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting. Without mentioning Paddock by name, ISIS said he had converted to Islam a few months ago. The FBI however said the Las Vegas shooter had no connection to the international terrorist group.

Our first look at the Las Vegas shooter, 64yo Stephen Paddock, who was a Mesquite, Nevada resident.

Paddock, 64, is believed to have checked into the hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino last Thursday. Ten rifles were found in his room, which he might have shared with Marilou Danley, a 62-year-old woman who was initially regarded by authorities as related to the case.

After carrying out the attack from his 32nd floor balcony, Paddock, a Nevada resident who is said to have lived in a retirement community surrounding a golf course, shot himself before security forces were able to apprehend him. Earlier reports had falsely stated that Paddock had been shot by police.

Paddock’s motive for carrying out the mass shooting, the deadliest in modern U.S. history, was not immediately clear and Lombardo said he believes it may have been a “lone wolf” attack. “We have no idea what his belief system was,” he said.

The shooter's brother, Eric Paddock, said the family was stunned by the news. “We have no idea. We're horrified. We're bewildered and our condolences go out to the victims,” Eric Paddock said in a brief telephone interview, his voice trembling. “We have no idea in the world.”

Paddock opened fire during the performance of country music star Jason Aldean at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots came rapidly. Videos of the attack then showed Aldean stopping and the crowd getting quiet as if they were unsure of what had just happened. The gunman paused and then fired another volley of muzzle flashes from the casino as more victims fell to the ground, while others fled in panic. Some said they hid behind concession stands and other crawled under parked cars.

Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried those struck by gunfire.

Danley was later located and is no longer classified as a person of interest, various news outlets have reported, citing police sources.