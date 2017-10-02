New York's Congressional Delegation Urges Tillerson to Deport Former Nazi Guard Living in Queens

New York's entire congressional delegation has written a letter urging U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to deport a former Nazi concentration camp guard who currently lives in Queens.

The letter argues 94-year-old Jakiw Palij should be deported from the U.S. The Daily News reports the letter is signed by all 29 members of Congress representing New York, both Democrat and Republican.

Department of Justice officials say Palij was a guard at the Trawniki concentration camp in 1943. Palij said in 2003 he was forced to be a guard.

A federal judge removed Palij's citizenship in 2003, saying he falsified his immigration application.

In August, 21 members of New York's U.S. House delegation wrote a similar letter to Tillerson, urging him to expedite Palij's deportation.

