Las Vegas Shooting: At Least 20 Killed, 100 Wounded in Shooting at Mandalay Bay Casino

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 100 late Sunday.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Las Vegas Police sherrif Joe Lombardo confirmed the shooter, a local resident, fired from the hotel's 32nd floor and was killed by police forces. He added that police are currently searching for the shooter's female companion, an Asian female named MariLou Danley, and asked for public assistance in finding her. Police are also searching for two vehicles of interest in the shooting, a Chrysler Pacifica and a Hyundai Tucson.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Terrifying scene as concert goers attend to injured while gunman opens fire at Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3bisNIjur2 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

Las Vegas police "do not believe there are any more shooters," according to their latest tweet.

No further information was immediately known.

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017