New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff knelt before the start of the national anthem but stood in unison once it began ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A week ago, demonstrations were organized across the NFL in response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who kneel during the national anthem. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan was the first owner to join his players before the game, standing arm-in-arm with them.

Some on the Saints’ sideline stood arm-in-arm on Sunday, and others had their hands over their hearts. On the Dolphins’ sideline, only tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills remained on one knee while Darius Rucker sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.

New Orleans Saints kneel in protest before, not during, the national anthem, October 2, 2017 AP Photo/Tim Ireland

