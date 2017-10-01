'Saturday Night Live' Returns Where It Left Off, Blasts Trump on Puerto Rico and NFL Bluster

Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump in the cold open for 'Saturday Night Live's' 43rd season premier. In the skit Baldwin and company dive straight into what was a bizarre and highly controversial week of news which included the real Donald Trump attacking the mayor of San Juan and the people of Puerto Rico for "wanting everything to be done for them" and Trump's ongoing feud with the NFL.

skip - Trump

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017 ...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

“We want to help you, but we have to take care of America first,” Baldwin’s Trump insisted phone call with Melissa Villasenor playing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

skip - Tweet

Michael Che hammers Trump on @nbcsnl over the Puerto Rico response. “You just did this for white people twice.” Also calls him “you bitch.” pic.twitter.com/kGXEkcIENU — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) October 1, 2017

“I know things are, as the locals say, Despacito,” Baldwin's Trump joked.

“You do know we’re a US territory, don’t you?” Villasenor’s Cruz asked of Trump who was evading her calls for help.

skip - FB

"Wow, that woman was so nasty," Trump said to Aidy Bryant's Sarah Sanders after the call. Trump then went on praise Sanders for outlasting "Sean Spicer, Scaramucci, Bannon, Priebus, Gorka, Flynn, Yates, and Tom Price."

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

"Thank you, sir. I think it's because folks listen to me because I'm no nonsense, but I'm all nonsense," Sanders replied.

Baldwin's Trump says he loves the NFL: "People say I remind them of a NFL player, because I'm combative, I like to win, and I might have a degenerative brain disease."