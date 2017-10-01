'Saturday Night Live' Returns Where It Left Off, Blasts Trump on Puerto Rico and NFL Bluster
Alec Baldwin's Trump says he loves the NFL: 'People say I remind them of a NFL player, because I'm combative, I like to win, and I might have a degenerative brain disease'
Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump in the cold open for 'Saturday Night Live's' 43rd season premier. In the skit Baldwin and company dive straight into what was a bizarre and highly controversial week of news which included the real Donald Trump attacking the mayor of San Juan and the people of Puerto Rico for "wanting everything to be done for them" and Trump's ongoing feud with the NFL.
“We want to help you, but we have to take care of America first,” Baldwin’s Trump insisted phone call with Melissa Villasenor playing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
“I know things are, as the locals say, Despacito,” Baldwin's Trump joked.
“You do know we’re a US territory, don’t you?” Villasenor’s Cruz asked of Trump who was evading her calls for help.
"Wow, that woman was so nasty," Trump said to Aidy Bryant's Sarah Sanders after the call. Trump then went on praise Sanders for outlasting "Sean Spicer, Scaramucci, Bannon, Priebus, Gorka, Flynn, Yates, and Tom Price."
"Thank you, sir. I think it's because folks listen to me because I'm no nonsense, but I'm all nonsense," Sanders replied.
Baldwin's Trump says he loves the NFL: "People say I remind them of a NFL player, because I'm combative, I like to win, and I might have a degenerative brain disease."
