Jared Kushner Registered to Vote as a Female, Records Show

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, is registered as a female voter in New York state, public records show. The political action committee American Bridge uncovered the error, which Wired magazine then quickly reported.

American Bridge is a partisan, anti-Republican organization that bills itself as a group that "monitors what Republicans say and fights back when their rhetoric doesn't match their records. Help us hold the GOP accountable!"

The registration records show that when Kushner registered to vote in 2009, he apparently checked a box classifying his gender as a female.

"Kushner can't even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it's a mystery why anyone thinks he's somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East," Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for American Bridge, told Wired.

It was also revealed this week by Politico that Kushner, used a private email account alongside his official White House account to exchange messages with other administration officials.

