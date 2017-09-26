Jewish Insider's Daily Kickoff: September 26, 2017

Have our people email your people. Tell your friends to sign up for the Daily Kickoff here!

PROFILE: "Gloria Allred’s Crusade: The attorney takes on Bill Cosby, rape law, and Donald Trump" by Jia Tolentino: "She was born Gloria Rachel Bloom on July 3, 1941, to two doting Jewish parents, Morris and Stella. Stella was English; she and Morris had met, Gloria says they told her, “in Baltimore, on a streetcar named desire.” Both left school after the eighth grade. Morris worked six days a week as a door-to-door salesman, hawking Fuller brushes and photographic enlargements, and the family (Gloria was the only child) lived in a row house in southwest Philly. They didn’t attend synagogue together—Morris was too busy, and Stella explored many religious ideas, going to a church one week and an Ethical Culture meeting the next—but Gloria went there for Sunday school, and was confirmed."



"Allred was approached years ago by people who wanted her to run for a seat in the California State Senate; she didn’t seriously consider it, she told me. She isn’t particularly religious, but she believes in the Jewish concept of tikkun olam, that it is the job of individuals to repair the world. “Each one of us has the responsibility of turning a negative experience into a positive experience,” she had told me the previous week, in Los Angeles. “Maybe that’s why these bad things happened. Maybe that’s the purpose—if there is a purpose, and I don’t know that there is. But a human being likes to think there is.” [NewYorker]



TZIMMES, THE TALK OF THE SEN. MENENDEZ TRIAL -- by Matt Friedman: “Earlier, before the trial broke for Rosh Hashanah last Wednesday, Judge William H. Walls compared his decision on permitting certain evidence to a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish stew with “a little bit of this, and a little bit of that.” [Abbe] Lowell told Walls that the stew was called tzimmes, that it’s traditionally served on Rosh Hashanah and that he would bring some to share with the court. Lowell on Monday made good on that promise, bringing containers full of tzimmes for Walls and even the prosecution. “This is a new meaning of serving the government,” Lowell said as he handed some to prosecutors.” [Politico]



-- “Walls, who had previously said he has to watch his sodium intake, asked whether it was a salty dish. Lowell assured him it was “sugary.” “Sweet as in sweet New Year,” Lowell said.” [NJ Advance]



Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun posted on Instagram: "L'shana tova. Have a happy new year. For a split second I almost didn't share this message because of all the hate I see online for my heritage and culture. But no. I'm a proud Jew so happy new year. And if you are a proud Christian or Muslim be proud. If you are who you are, whether it be race, religion, sexual orientation, or you just like being different... Be you. Never be afraid to express it and embrace others for being exactly who they are. This year may we all be better TOGETHER. So once again.... l'shana tova and happy new year. Much love." [Instagram] From last week: "Scooter Braun on philanthropy, working with Kanye and trying times with Justin Bieber" [CBSNews]



BREAKING OVERNIGHT: "Palestinian kills 3 Israelis in settlement near Jerusalem" by Aron Heller: "A Palestinian gunman on Tuesday killed three Israeli security men and critically wounded a fourth outside a West Bank settlement before being shot dead, in one of the deadliest attacks of a two-year spate of violence. Israeli officials said the attacker was a 37-year-old father of four, with a valid work permit in Israel and a troubled personal life who appeared to have acted alone. The attack comes at a tense period amid the Jewish high holidays and is likely to complicate the mediation efforts of U.S. peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, who just arrived in the region for meetings with Israeli and Palestinians leaders." [AP]



Greenblatt tweets: "My family & I are horrified by the attack in Har Adar. Shame on Hamas & others who praised the attack. All must stand against terror! We pray for the victims of today's attack at Har Adar, and their loved ones as well." [Twitter]



KAFE KNESSET -- by Tal Shalev and JPost's Lahav Harkov: The tragic news of the Har Adar terror attack took over the agenda of the weekly cabinet meeting, which was postponed from Sunday and convened this morning. The traditional wave of political reactions and calls for punitive measures focused this time on revoking work permits for Palestinians, as the terrorist who stabbed the three Border Policeman to death had a permanent work permit. Economy Minister Eli Cohen said that all work permits should be suspended until after the holiday season, and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said the attack will have “grave consequences on employing Palestinians and easing movement restrictions.”



Netanyahu, in his opening statements, stopped short of announcing any collective punishment for now, announcing three immediate steps in response to the attack: demolishing the terrorist’s house, imposing a curfew on his village, and revoking entry permits from his family. Netanyahu also pointed a finger at Palestinian incitement and demanded Abu Mazen “condemn the attack and not justify it,” a talking point echoed by all of his cabinet ministers, with some saying the attack is proof there is “no partner” on the Palestinian side. Deputy FM Tzipi Hotevely said the attack is a “message” for the US administration, just as Jason Greenblatt arrives in Israel for another round of peace talks, and the attack is likely to complicate his already complicated mission. Several right-wing ministers and MKs stressed that in the midst of terror, there is no room for economic gestures and initiatives for the Palestinians, and others – Like Bayit Yehudi’s Uri Ariel – demanded settlement construction as a suitable reaction. Read today's entire Kafe Knesset here [JewishInsider]



UN Mideast envoy says Israel ignoring UNSC resolution -- by Edith Lederer: “Israel is not complying with a UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to all settlement activity and instead is continuing to expand settlements, making a two-state solution “increasingly unattainable,” the UN envoy for the Mideast said Monday. Nickolay Mladenov told the council that in the three months since June 20 Israel’s settlement activity “continued at a high rate, a consistent pattern over the course of this year.” [AP]



DRIVING THE CONVO: “How Trump Can Improve the Iran Deal” by Mark Dubowitz and David Albright: "We propose the president “fix” U.S. policy by making it clear he does not accept the Iran deal’s dangerous flaws. He should insist on conditions making permanent the current restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and the testing of advanced centrifuges and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, as well as the buying and transferring of conventional weaponry. He must insist on unfettered access for U.N. weapons inspectors to Iranian military sites." [WSJ]



HEARD YESTERDAY -- Hudson Institute fellows Michael Doran and Peter Rough, along with Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution discussed President Trump’s policy on Iran in a panel “The Trump Administration and the Middle East: What Should America Do Next?” hosted by the Hudson Institute and moderated by the think tank's Senior Fellow Lee Smith.



Highlights -- Doran: "As much as I abhor the JCPOA, I don't think that trashing it at this moment is the priority. The priority is Syria and breaking up this (Iranian) beltway. If we are not going to compete with the Iranians in Syria, we are not going to roll back the JCPOA. There has to be a paradigm shift in Washington about competing with the Iranians in the region."



Doran on Syria ceasefire: “We should use our own considerable air defense assets to send a message to tell the Iranians and the Russians that if they violate that (Syrian) belt, they'll be in trouble. Eastern Syria should be American dominated territory... We should adopt the Israeli red lines as our own and send a message to the Russians that we are with the Israelis. That increases their deterrence and empowers the Israelis.”



O'Hanlon on Egypt: “President Sisi is [Hosni] Mubarak on steroids I don't think we should be giving Egypt the same amount of aid as in better days -- not that there were such incredibly better days. I would be giving half as much aid these days.” [Video]



“Europeans say Trump can win on Iran without ripping up nuclear deal” by Laura Rozen: “In a sense, this administration has changed the climate on Iran,” British Ambassador Kim Darroch said at a panel of four European ambassadors at the Atlantic Council. “It is succeeding. But let’s keep the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].” Darroch said he has noticed an intensification of contacts over the past couple of months between the Europeans and experts within the US administration on how to increase the pressure on Iran Whether or not Trump certifies next month is “basically a domestic issue,” French Ambassador Gerard Araud said. “What matters will be the consequences. We are not going to criticize the president for certification or decertification. That is your problem.” [Al-Monitor; NYTimes]



“Iran's supposed missile launch was fake, US officials say” by Lucas Tomlinson: “The video released by the Iranians was more than seven months old – dating back to a failed launch in late January, which resulted in the missile exploding shortly after liftoff, according to two U.S. officials. President Trump had originally responded to the reported launch in a late-Saturday tweet, saying, “Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel Not much of an agreement we have!”” [FoxNews]



ON THE HILL -- House committee to vote Thursday on Hezbollah sanctions bill -- by Aaron Magid: The House Foreign Affairs Committee's bill -- introduced by the Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) and Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel (D-NY) -- further restricts Hezbollah’s ability to fundraise and recruit along with cracking down on foreign states that do business with the Lebanese terror group, including Iran. Additionally, the House Foreign Affairs Committee will also markup a bill on Thursday that condemns Hezbollah for its usage of civilian shields during warfare while imposing sanctions on individuals who are involved in this practice. [JewishInsider]



JARED INSIDER: "How Jared Kushner Is Dismantling a Family Empire" by Rich Cohen: "His future seemed certain. But, as Kushner’s great-grandparents would’ve said, kicking it in the shtetl, Der mentsh trakht un Got lakht. Man plans, God laughs... Jared Kushner is six feet three and thin—rangy if you like him, reedy if you don’t. He has dark eyes and brown hair, a broad smile, and a facial expression, captured in newspapers, that goes from surprised to amused to flat. Something about him remains opaque, unknowable. Something held in reserve." [VanityFair]



"Jared Kushner's lawyer, fooled by 'email prankster,' offers window into private email controversy" by Natasha Bertrand: "Top Washington lawyer Abbe Lowell engaged in an email exchange with a prankster posing as client Jared Kushner on Monday, at one point telling the prankster that he needed "to see all emails" sent and received from a private email account the president's son-in-law had set up in December... On Monday, the prankster wrote to Lowell from the email address "kushner.jared@mail.com" asking what he should do with "some correspondence on my private email ... featuring adult content... Lowell replied: "Don't delete. Don't send to anyone. Let's chat in a bit." [BusinessInsider]



“At Least 6 White House Advisers Used Private Email Accounts” by Matt Apuzzo and Maggie Haberman: “Other advisers, including Gary D. Cohn and Stephen Miller, sent or received at least a few emails on personal accounts, officials said. Ivanka Trump... used a private account when she acted as an unpaid adviser in the first months of the administration, Newsweek reported Monday. Administration officials acknowledged that she also occasionally did so when she formally became a White House adviser Most of Mr. Trump’s aides used popular commercial email services like Gmail. [jared] Kushner created a domain, IJKFamily.com, in December to host his family’s personal email. That domain was hosted by GoDaddy on a server in Arizona, records show.” [NYTimes; Newsweek]



HAPPENING TODAY: “Trump Dinner at NYC's Le Cirque Seeks Up to $250,000 Per Couple” by Zachary Mider and Jennifer Jacobs: “Some of the biggest names in U.S. finance and real estate are expected to gather at New York’s Le Cirque restaurant on Tuesday as President Donald Trump raises money for the Republican National Committee Many of the anticipated attendees, such as the executives Howard Lorber and Steve Witkoff, come from New York real-estate circles where the president’s career began.” [Bloomberg]



SPOTTED in Playbook: "Michael Flynn last night having dinner at Char Bar, the kosher restaurant in Foggy Bottom. Asked what his mood was these days, he replied: “My mood is good. Very good.” [Politico]



"Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in federal prison" by Matt Zapotosky: "Disgraced former U.S. congressman Anthony Weiner, whose exchange of illicit messages with a teenager wound up playing a role in the 2016 presidential election, was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison... The penalty marks a stunning downfall for the New York Democrat whose propensity for sending lewd photos to women repeatedly derailed his career in politics, and — in a roundabout way — might also have affected Hillary Clinton’s bid to become president... Weiner is scheduled to report to prison on Nov. 6, prosecutors said." [WashPost]

HOLLYWOOD: "Can a Hollywood Celebrity Find the Truth About Trump and Russia?" by Edward-Isaac Dovere: "[Rob] Reiner is trying to break through to Trump voters over Russia’s unprecedented meddling in the 2016 election. His new project is The Committee to Investigate Russia, a website gathering news and information on the various Russia inquiries that he hopes will help spur a 9/11-type, bipartisan commission that will bring everything together in a definitive report and make concrete recommendations. On its board are former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, prominent Never Trumpers David Frum, the Atlantic senior editor... So far, Reiner says, he has donated about $100,000 of his own money, and sits on its board of advisers. He says he and his wife will “probably put more in as is needed.”" [Politico]



"The Abbie Hoffman of the Right: Donald Trump" by David Brooks: "In the late 1960s along came a group of provocateurs like Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin and the rest of the counterculture to upend the Protestant establishment. People like Hoffman were buffoons, but also masters of political theater... America is seeing nearly as much cultural conflict as it did in the late 1960s. It’s quite possible that after four years of this Trump will have effectively destroyed the prevailing culture. The reign of the meritocratic establishment will be just as over as the reign of the Protestant establishment now is." [NYTimes]



“‘We Believe Deeply In Lox And Bagels’: What It Means To Be A Secular Jew” by Michel Martin: “Bob Garfield, co-host of WNYC’s On The Media on what it means to be a secular Jew: “There’s this bizarre, sometimes hostile ambivalence about the religion and the culture from which we spring. You know, it’s a big part of the American-Jewish community. The best way I can put it to you is this, Michel: We don’t read much Torah, but we’ve read every word Philip Roth ever wrote. We don’t necessarily even believe in God, but we believe deeply in lox and bagels. So we, on one hand, are not really participants in the spiritual part of the religion, but we’re as Jewish as can be.”” [WAMU]



SPORTS BLINK: “Hank Greenberg: Caught Between Baseball And His Religion” by Noam Hassenfeld: “Let’s be real clear," Aviva [Kepmner] says. "Hank Greenberg did not play on Yom Kippur in '34, as Hitler was rising in Europe, and that’s what made it even more powerful. And after what happened in Charlottesville, I hope some more Jewish baseball players don’t play on Yom Kippur." [WBUR]



