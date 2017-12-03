Meet KT McFarland, Trump's anti-Arab, Putin-praising Former Deputy National Security Adviser

This article was originally published on November 28, 2016 and republished after reports of KT McFarland's involvement in the Trump-Russia probe.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has filled two more top administration posts.

The incoming president has tapped Fox News analyst Kathleen "KT" McFarland to serve as deputy national security adviser, and campaign attorney Donald McGahn as White House counsel.

Trump confirmed the picks Friday in a statement from his transition team.

He cited McFarland's "tremendous experience and innate talent," which he said would "complement the fantastic team we are assembling."

Trump had already tapped retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

McFarland has most recently served as a Fox News analyst. She served in various posts under former Presidents Nixon, Ford and Reagan.

While on Fox News McFarland has offered analysis on various issues of national security, some of which has raised an eyebrow or two over the years.

In 2012 McFarland said to, "Either bomb Iran, or let Iran get the bomb."

In response to the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris, McFarland called for more racial profiling, while blaming the attacks on the failings of political correctness. Candidate Trump echoed McFarland's sentiments in 2016 following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, insisting that the U.S. should adapt "Israeli style" racial profiling.

In a segment with Sean Hannity on Fox News, McFarland defended waterboarding saying, "It's not torture, but even if it is torture, it's worth doing."

While discussing Saudi Arabia's support for the Iran nuclear agreement, McFarland inisted Saudi Arabia was being duplicitous, based upon her reasons that "they are Arabs, they are not going to say something to your face that will upset you... it's not what they say, it's what they do."

McFarland whose national security experience goes as far back as serving on Henry Kissinger's National Security Council Staff in the Ford administration, wrote a column in 2013 praising Vladimir Putin for his role in the Syrian conflict. She even went as far as to suggest Putin should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

McFarland's position does not require Senate confirmation.