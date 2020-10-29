Why These Jewish Republican National Security Experts Are Endorsing Joe Biden

Two senior Republican national security figures endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden over U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, citing the latter’s “coddling of dictators,” “inability to work with allies” and flawed character at a virtual event on Wednesday night.

The “Jewish Republicans for Biden – Putting Country over Party” online meeting, sponsored by the Florida Biden campaign, featured Eliot A. Cohen, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and former counselor of the Department of State during the George W. Bush administration, and Ambassador Eric Edelman, a career foreign service officer who served in senior positions at the departments of State and Defense and as ambassador to both Turkey and Finland under the Clinton and Bush administrations.