Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Top News

Why These Jewish Republican National Security Experts Are Endorsing Joe Biden

Speaking at a ‘Jewish Republicans for Biden – Putting Country over Party’ online meeting, Eliot A. Cohen and Ambassador Eric Edelman say Trump has left a power vacuum in the Mideast which isn’t ‘good for Israel’

Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Allison Kaplan Sommer
Allison Kaplan Sommer

Comments