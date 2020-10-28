Jewish Voters in Maine Like Sen. Susan Collins – and Can't Wait to Vote Against Her
The senator has long drawn support in the Pine Tree State for her free-thinking approach. But her backing for Brett Kavanaugh has proved a game-changer for many moderates ahead of Tuesday’s election against Democratic opponent Sara Gideon
BANGOR, Maine – Like many voters in northern Maine, Sue Garson knows Sen. Susan Collins personally and likes her very much. So much so that she voted for the Republican lawmaker four times in the past two decades.
This year, though, Garson – a registered independent who had always vowed to vote for “the person, not the party” – cast her early ballot for Collins’ Democratic opponent, Sara Gideon. She says it wasn’t an easy decision but she had no choice.