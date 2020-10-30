Analysis |
Israelis Expect Trump to Triumph Because They’ve Been There, Done That With Netanyahu
Israeli polls invariably raise expectations among center-left voters before the shock right-wing victory inevitably crushes their dream
Most Israelis want Donald Trump to win the elections on Tuesday, by a red state ratio of about 70 to 30, as recent polls have indicated. Even more Israelis, it seems, actually expect Trump to win, despite the polls and the forecasts and the expert calculations. With good reason, frankly, from their point of view.