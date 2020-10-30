Opinion |
Donald Trump Has Split the Jewish People, Perhaps Forever
Even if the U.S. president loses on November 3rd, Trump Jews are here to stay, and they're not just in America. We could be witnessing the defining schism of the Jewish world
The United States has never had a Jewish president and yet whoever holds that office is arguably the closest thing there is to the leader of the Jewish people. Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as some of his predecessors have tried to assume that ‘King of the Jews’ mantle, but the president of the United States has one key advantage over the prime minister of the Jewish state: the largest personal mandate from the largest number of Jews.