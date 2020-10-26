Opinion |
Donald Trump and Orthodox Jews Share No Values at All
Backing Trump is a morally disastrous decision for Orthodox Jews, and for Orthodox rabbis in particular. He stands against everything we believe in
A 'rediscovered' student of many years past caught me recently in a chance encounter. "As an Orthodox rabbi living in Israel – I imagine that you are supporting President Trump," he stated.
But no, I immediately responded: as an Orthodox rabbi, I am compelled to vote him out. He stands against everything we believe in.