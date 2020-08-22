Bari Weiss, the Liberal Other Liberals Love to Hate

For an op-ed writer, Bari Weiss provokes a lot of opinions – most famously after her very public resignation from The New York Times last month.

Weiss, 36, certainly has her detractors. They have called her everything from hypocrite to fascist, racist to anti-immigrant. When she released her letter to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger, outlining her reasons for quitting her job as an op-ed staff editor and writer at the paper, she herself complained about how her own colleagues had referred to her on social media as a bigot, liar, racist and even – that’s right – a Nazi. Worse, she charged that her superiors at the paper, though often supportive of her in private, had not defended her publicly against the smears from within the organization. As a consequence, she said, “I can no longer do the work that you brought me here to do.”