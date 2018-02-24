Waco Started With a Divine Revelation in Jerusalem. It Ended With 76 Dying in a Fire on Live TV
In 1993, a standoff between federal authorities and cult leader David Koresh ended in the death of dozens of his followers in Waco, Texas. Was the FBI wrong to consider Koresh insane?
Twenty-five years ago, on an isolated hill in the middle of nowhere, U.S.A., an armed conflict broke out that changed the face of the country. Millions of Americans watched as the largest military force ever...
