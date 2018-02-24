The Waco siege, 1993. Time Life Pictures / Fbi / The L

Waco Started With a Divine Revelation in Jerusalem. It Ended With 76 Dying in a Fire on Live TV

In 1993, a standoff between federal authorities and cult leader David Koresh ended in the death of dozens of his followers in Waco, Texas. Was the FBI wrong to consider Koresh insane?

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Twenty-five years ago, on an isolated hill in the middle of nowhere, U.S.A., an armed conflict broke out that changed the face of the country. Millions of Americans watched as the largest military force ever...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1