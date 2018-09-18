The annual festivities at the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar-Yochai in Meron. Rami Shllush

Exposing the Zohar's Secrets: First-ever English Translation Unlocks the Gates to Jewish Mysticism

The first-ever complete translation of the seminal work of Jewish mysticism grants access to English readers who were heretofore unable to grasp the brilliant stories rendered in its original Aramaic and medieval Hebrew versions

By Omri Shasha
comments Print Subscribe now

In one of the dramatic passages of the Zohar, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the work’s protagonist author, declares that the secrets now being uttered are worthy of being revealed only between the “Companions, who...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1