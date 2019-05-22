Pro-choice activists in favor of decriminalizing abortion raising green handkerchiefs, February 19, 2019. Tomas F. Cuesta,AP

Alabama, Iran, or Saudi Arabia? We Checked Where Abortion Laws Are Better for Women

Laws in many Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East are actually more lenient than those currently being pushed in some U.S. states, Haaretz finds

By
Abortion will be more lawful in Saudi Arabia and Algeria than Alabama and Georgia if the near-total ban passed by their state legislatures last week makes its way through the courts.

