A Triple Whammy: 'Three Identical Strangers' Asks Disturbing Questions
A documentary revolves around the scientific quest that separated triplets who were reunited only decades after adoption
NEW YORK – The documentary film “Three Identical Strangers” opens with 56-year-old Robert (Bobby) Shafran staring at the camera, telling the following unbelievable story: In the fall of 1980, when he arrived...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1