‘This Should Terrify Every American’: NSO ‘Offered Bags of Cash’ for Access to Global Cellular Networks

U.S. whistleblower reveals 2017 meeting between Israeli spyware firm NSO and a telecoms firm in which cash was allegedly offered in exchange for access to an easily exploitable mobile network; NSO denies the claims

The NSO Group is now facing allegations that it offered a bag of cash to gain access to a crucial U.S. mobile network.
Omer Benjakob
Omer Benjakob

The NSO Group offered “bags of cash” in return for access to an easily exploitable mobile  network, according to documents filed to U.S. officials by a whistleblower who was present at a 2017 meeting between the now-infamous Israeli cyberoffense firm and a U.S. telecommunications company. 

The claims by whistleblower Gary Miller are being published Tuesday jointly by the Project Pegasus consortium, led by Paris-based NGO Forbidden Stories together with the Washington Post, The Guardian and over 15 news outlets across the world, including Haaretz.

