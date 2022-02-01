‘This Should Terrify Every American’: NSO ‘Offered Bags of Cash’ for Access to Global Cellular Networks

The NSO Group offered “bags of cash” in return for access to an easily exploitable mobile network, according to documents filed to U.S. officials by a whistleblower who was present at a 2017 meeting between the now-infamous Israeli cyberoffense firm and a U.S. telecommunications company.

The claims by whistleblower Gary Miller are being published Tuesday jointly by the Project Pegasus consortium, led by Paris-based NGO Forbidden Stories together with the Washington Post, The Guardian and over 15 news outlets across the world, including Haaretz.