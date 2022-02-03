Haaretz - back to home page
'Finding Ola': Netflix Bets on This Rule-breaking Tunisian Actress to Break Into the Arab World

Actress and producer Hend Sabry is also a lawyer fighting for women’s rights besides portraying roles that confront feminist issues. With her new series on the streaming service, she responds to critics claiming that she is too bold

Hend Sabry last month. 'Finding Ola' reflects Netflix’s goal to reach as many Arab viewers as possible through recognized and beloved actors.
Sheren Falah Saab
Sheren Falah Saab

It’s not easy being a feminist in the Arab world. Especially if you’re also an actress, having to choose your words and roles carefully under the watchful eye of a patriarchal conservative society. But Tunisian actress and lawyer Hend Sabry (also written Sabri) is one woman changing the rules and giving people a lesson in the rights of Arab women. One way she does so is by having the audacity to act in sex scenes onscreen, even as censorship in the Arab film world is only getting stronger.

