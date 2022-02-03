'Finding Ola': Netflix Bets on This Rule-breaking Tunisian Actress to Break Into the Arab World

It’s not easy being a feminist in the Arab world. Especially if you’re also an actress, having to choose your words and roles carefully under the watchful eye of a patriarchal conservative society. But Tunisian actress and lawyer Hend Sabry (also written Sabri) is one woman changing the rules and giving people a lesson in the rights of Arab women. One way she does so is by having the audacity to act in sex scenes onscreen, even as censorship in the Arab film world is only getting stronger.