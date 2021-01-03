With New Congress, Israel Loses Two of Its Best Friends in Washington

WASHINGTON - Israel officially lost two of its most stalwart Democratic supporters in Congress over the weekend, with Reps. Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel officially leaving office after more than three decades in public service.

It remains to be seen whether the departure of the two Jewish lawmakers marks a sea change in the Democratic Party’s support for Israel, but Congress is certainly losing two lawmakers who have maintained the status quo of bipartisan support for Israel over the past several decades. Both were favorites of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the most influential lobby group supporting Israel in the United States.