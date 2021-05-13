When It Comes to Biden, Israel and the Palestinians Need to Recognize New Reality

To the horror of successive U.S. administrations, the Middle East has become Glenn Close in “Fatal Attraction” when she looks half-psychotically at her lover, Michael Douglas, and forcefully states “I will not be ignored,” while making stew out of his daughter’s rabbit.

The United States, so goes the contemporary criticism, thought it could disengage from the Middle East, downgrade its relevance, deprioritize it. But then came Israel and the Palestinians, doing what they do best and the one thing they agree on: superimposing themselves on the agenda. We may have done absolutely nothing to promote peace in the last 12 to 13 years, they state, but we will not be ignored.