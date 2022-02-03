Haaretz - back to home page
Their Palestinian-American Father Was Left to Die by Israeli Soldiers. Now They Seek Justice

Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad was a loving father who valued family above everything, say his daughters Heba Assad and Hala Hamad. Now they want the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death to be held accountable

Ben Samuels
Washington
WASHINGTON – The death of 78-year-old Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, after he was violently detained by Israeli soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint last month, has drawn international attention. Meanwhile, two of his daughters – Heba Assad and Hala Hamad – are forced to navigate a previously unimaginable reality, mourning the loss of a man who valued family over everything and never hesitated to tell his children how important they were to him.

