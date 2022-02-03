Their Palestinian-American Father Was Left to Die by Israeli Soldiers. Now They Seek Justice
Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad was a loving father who valued family above everything, say his daughters Heba Assad and Hala Hamad. Now they want the Israeli soldiers responsible for his death to be held accountable
WASHINGTON – The death of 78-year-old Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad, after he was violently detained by Israeli soldiers at a West Bank checkpoint last month, has drawn international attention. Meanwhile, two of his daughters – Heba Assad and Hala Hamad – are forced to navigate a previously unimaginable reality, mourning the loss of a man who valued family over everything and never hesitated to tell his children how important they were to him.
