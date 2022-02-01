The ADL Announced a New Outreach Director. Then All Hell Broke Loose

It wasn’t the ideal way to start a new job.

Following a swift and fierce Twitter backlash after the announcement of her appointment as director of Jewish outreach and partnerships at the Anti-Defamation League two days earlier, Tema Smith published an apologetic and conciliatory online letter saying that she was “truly sorry” for offensive tweets published in the past. “Sometimes,” she wrote, “I’ve been insensitive to some members of our Jewish community. I regret those moments and, in the spirit of Teshuvah [repentance], publicly commit to doing better.”