Support for the Palestinians Is Growing in Washington, and It's Not Just About Gaza

WASHINGTON – The latest round of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has provoked previously unimaginable levels of public criticism from members of the Democratic Party toward the Israeli government.

What began as steadily increasing condemnations of Israel’s potential evictions of three Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, has extended to full-throated denunciations of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians over the past seven decades, with lawmakers accusing Israel of violating international law from the House floor.