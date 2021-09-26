Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

'Reckless Decision': Progressives Explain Opposition to Iron Dome Vote

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels

In the 48 hours following the overwhelming House vote to grant $1 billion in emergency Iron Dome funding, several of the progressive Democrats who did not vote in favor of the aid explained their votes. 

The lawmakers publicly commented on their controversial decisions, citing frustration with leadership's lack of transparency, desire to see open debate about the need for additional aid and general opposition to U.S. military assistance.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments