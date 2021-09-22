Progressive Dems Slam Leadership Bid to 'Slip' Iron Dome Funding Into Budget Bill

Progressive Democrats who pushed party leadership to remove $1 billion in emergency Iron Dome missile defense system funding on Wednesday explained their opposition as an issue with the process, decrying leadership for attempting to 'slip' the Israeli military aid into non-related legislation.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CNN that "the entire conversation around the debt limit and the continuing resolution was about those two things. You have a very narrow margin in the House, and somebody in our leadership made the decision to put this Iron Dome in literally six hours before the bill was going to be released," she continued.