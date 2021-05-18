Meet the New Progressive Lawmaker Challenging the D.C. Consensus on Israel-Palestine
Rep. Marie Newman is part of the new breed of Democrats who are unafraid to harshly criticize Israel for its actions or to demand human rights for all Palestinians, whether they be in Gaza or East Jerusalem
WASHINGTON – Five months into her career as an elected official, Democratic Rep. Marie Newman has wasted no time making a name for herself.
The congresswoman from Illinois has quickly established herself as among the most vocal supporters of Palestinian rights in the history of Congress, consistently finding herself at the forefront of the progressive response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
