Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Running 'Gazpacho Police'
Taylor Greene charged Pelosi with spying on members of Congress and American citizens, alluding to the Gestapo, Germany's Nazi-era secret police
WASHINGTON – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having a “gazpacho police” force spying on members of Congress.
“We have Nancy Pelosi's 'gazpacho police' spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives. This government has turned into something it was never meant to be, and it's time to make it end,” the Georgia Republican told One America News network's Real America with Dan Ball.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE