Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Joe Biden Will Enjoy One Advantage No President Ever Had on Israel-Palestine

A new fund approved by Congress will give his administration the ability to invest tens of millions of dollars in peacebuilding efforts on the ground

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington D.C.
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

WASHINGTON - Amid a wild week in Congress surrounding the COVID-19 relief package, a record quarter-billion dollar allocation for Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding efforts passed into law on Monday.

The “Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act” provides $250 million over five years to expand “people-to-people” Israeli and Palestinian grassroots programs, some of which which could ultimately also shore up the Palestinian economy.

Tags: