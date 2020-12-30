Joe Biden Will Enjoy One Advantage No President Ever Had on Israel-Palestine
A new fund approved by Congress will give his administration the ability to invest tens of millions of dollars in peacebuilding efforts on the ground
WASHINGTON - Amid a wild week in Congress surrounding the COVID-19 relief package, a record quarter-billion dollar allocation for Israeli-Palestinian peacebuilding efforts passed into law on Monday.
The “Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act” provides $250 million over five years to expand “people-to-people” Israeli and Palestinian grassroots programs, some of which which could ultimately also shore up the Palestinian economy.
Comments
In the News
In the News
Promoted content