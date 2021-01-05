J Street Urges Biden to Dump Trump’s Peace Plan, Adopt Fresh Approach to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Left-wing organization calls on incoming administration to reverse State Department policies in relation to Israeli settlements, act against creeping annexation
WASHINGTON – J Street will call on President-elect Joe Biden to reverse many of the previous U.S. administration’s moves concerning Israel and the Palestinians, including taking President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan off the table, Haaretz has learned.
The left-wing, pro-Israel political organization has prepared a set of policy recommendations for the incoming Biden administration that are based on adopting a fresh approach toward the conflict, going beyond what previous administrations have attempted.
