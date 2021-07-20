Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Wants U.S. to Enforce anti-BDS Laws Against Ben & Jerry’s. Will It Work?

Things are about to heat up in 30-plus states that have anti-boycott legislation on their books, following the move by Ben & Jerry’s to stop all sales of its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories

Ben Samuels
Washington
WASHINGTON – Among the widespread Israeli condemnations of Ben & Jerry’s for moving to end sales of its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid vowed to urge U.S. states with legislation aimed at the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement to take punitive action against the Vermont-based company.

