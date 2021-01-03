Iran Threatens Revenge Over Soleimani Killing. Some Experts Say It Should Be Taken Seriously
Sunday marks one year since killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Defense officials are at odds over whether Tehran’s threats are exaggerated or presage an attack in near the end of Trump's administration
WASHINGTON – Sunday, January 3, marks the one-year anniversary of the United States’ assassination of Qassem Soleimani, head of Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Over the past several weeks, the United States has been concerned that Iran, whether directly or via proxy, will attempt to carry out an act of retribution targeting U.S.-based interests.
