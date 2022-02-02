Analysis |
In Ukraine and Beyond, Putin Wants to Create a New European Order
Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a new order on the old continent, but the U.S. won’t allow it – and the Europeans are stuck in the middle, looking for American leadership and guidance from Biden
So now we know.
America’s conniving and arrogant anti-Russian policy and the feeble, herd-like Europeans are responsible for the Ukraine crisis, with the nefarious intent of luring innocent, vulnerable Russia into a war, no less.
This is the original and innovative explanation in the 2022 edition of “The World According to Vladimir Putin.”
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE